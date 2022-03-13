List of road closures as 22,500 cyclists begin Cape Town Cycle Tour

22,500 cyclists will be hitting the roads of the Mother City on Sunday as part of the Cape Town Cycle Tour.

The 109km route begins in the CBD.

The first riders race set off at 6am while the last group would set off from 9:45am on Sunday.

Tour Director Dave Bellairs has called on Capetonians and spectators to show support in a COVID-safe way.

ROAD CLOSURES

Saturday, 12 March 2022

Cape Town CBD

- Castle Street between Strand Street & Darling Street - Saturday, 12h00-Sunday, 14h30

- Darling Street between Lower Plein & Buitenkant Street - Saturday, 15h00 – Sunday, 14h30

- Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Lower Plein Street & Russel Road - Saturday, 21h00 – Sunday, 11h30

- Nelson Mandela Boulevard incoming Strand Street off-ramp - Saturday, 19h00 – Sunday, 11h30

Green Point

- Helen Suzman Boulevard from Beach Road to Traffic Circle (City-bound carriageway) - Saturday, 14h00 – Sunday, 21h00

Noordhoek, Hout Bay

- Chapman’s Peak Drive (M6) and Noordhoek Road (M6) to Princess Street - Saturday, 18h00 – Sunday, 18h00

Sunday, 13 March 2022

Cape Town CBD

- Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Adderley Street & Russel Road - 04h00 – 11h30

- Darling Street between Adderley Street & Canterbury Street - 04h00 – 14h30

- Sir Lowry Rd between Canterbury Street & Christiaan Barnard Street - 04h00 – 14h30

Woodstock, University Estate

- Phillip Kgosana Drive (M3) - 05h30 – 12h30

- Outbound between Roodebloem Road and Hospital Bend. Traffic will be diverted to Main Road - 05h30 – 12h30

CBD, Woodstock

- Nelson Mandela Boulevard (N2) Eastbound - 05h30 – 12h30

Hospital Bend (N2, M3) Interchange

- Settlers Way (N2) to Muizenberg (M3) ramp (Southbound) - 05h30 – 12h30

- M3 on-ramp from Groote Schuur Hospital - 05h30 – 12h30

Mowbray, Rondebosch, Newlands, Claremont, Bishopscourt

- M3 (Rhodes Drive, Union Avenue, Paradise Road, Edinburgh Drive) Southbound - 06h00 – 12h30

- Including all on-ramps between Nelson Mandela Boulevard up to Trovato Link - 06h00 – 12h30

Wynberg, Constantia, Tokai

- M3 Freeway (Blue Route) - 06h00 – 12h30

- Southbound, including all on-ramps between Trovato Link and Steenberg Road - 06h00 – 12h30

Tokai

- Steenberg Road (M42) - 06h15 – 12h30

- M3 off-ramp to Main Road - 06h15 – 12h30

Tokai, Lakeside, Muizenberg and False Bay Coast to Cape Point and Scarborough

- Main Road (M4) - Between Steenberg Road & Clairvaux Road - 06h15 – 12h30

- Main Road (M4) - Clairvaux Road to Fish Hoek Traffic Circle - 05h45 – 12h50

- Main Road (M4) - Fish Hoek Traffic Circle to Glen Road, Glencairn - 05h45 – 13h00

- Main Road (M4) - Glen Road to Simon’s Town - 05h50 – 13h15

- Main Road (M4) - Simon’s Town to entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve - 06h00 – 14h30

- Main Road (M4) - Entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve (M4) to Perdekloof (M65) - 06h15 – 14h30

- Main Road (M4) - Perdekloof to Soetwater - 06h30 – 15h00

Cape Point, Scarborough, Kommetjie, Ocean View

- Slangkop Road (M82) - 06h45 - 15h00

- Soetwater to Kommetjie Road (M65) - 06h45 - 15h00

Kommetjie, Ocean View, Masipumelele

- Kommetjie Road (M65) -

- Slangkop Road to Ou Kaapse Weg Extension - 06h45 - 15h30

Noordhoek, Sun Valley

- Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) - 06h45 - 15h30

- Kommetjie Road (M65) to Noordhoek Main Road - 06h45 - 15h30

Noordhoek, Sun Valley

- Noordhoek Main Road (M6) - 06h45 - 16h00

- Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) to base of Chapman’s Peak Drive - 06h45 - 16h00

Hout Bay, Llandudno, Camps Bay, Bakoven

- Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound - 07h00- 17h30

- Princess Street, Hout Bay, to Camps Bay - 07h00- 17h30

Camps Bay, Bantry Bay and Clifton

- Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound - 07h30 - 17h30

- Between Houghton Road and Camps Bay Drive - 07h30 - 17h30

- Victoria Road (M6) Northbound and Southbound - 05h00 - 17h45

- Between Camps Bay Drive and The Meadway - 05h00 - 17h45

Camps Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay

- Victoria Road (M6) - North and Southbound - 07h30 - 18h00

- The Meadway to Lower Kloof Road - 07h30 - 18h00

- Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound - 04h00 - 17h45

- Lower Kloof Road to Queens Road, Sea Point - 04h00 - 17h45

Bantry Bay, Sea Point

- Queens Road (M6) - 06h00 - 17h45

- Victoria Road to Beach Road - 06h00 - 17h45

Sea Point, Green Point & Mouille Point

- Beach Road (M6) - City-bound carriageway - 04h00 - 19h30

- Queens Road Circle to St Johns Road - 04h00 - 19h30

- Beach Road (M6) - City-bound carriageway - 04h00 - 19h30

- St Johns Road to Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6) - 04h00 - 19h30

- Beach Road and Beach Road towards Fritz Sonnenberg Road - 04h00 – 19h30

Green Point area

- Fritz Sonnenberg Road between Beach Road and Granger Bay Boulevard, Green Point Circle. (Controlled Access point) - 07h30 – 18h30

- Bill Peters Drive at Bay Road LOCAL ACCESS ONLY - 04h00 - 21h00

- Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6) - Saturday, 14h00 – Sunday, 21h00

- Eastbound from Beach Road to Green Point Traffic Circle - Saturday, 14h00 – Sunday, 21h00