1,571 new COVID-19 cases reported in latest cycle

In the last 24 hours under review, 1,571 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa.

FILE: A health worker conducts a COVID-19 coronavirus molecular test in Parkview, Johannesburg, on 22 October 2020. Picture: LUCA SOLA/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - 1,571 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa in the last 24 hours under review.

This increase represents a 5.8% positivity rate.

Most new infections were picked up in Gauteng followed by Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

At the same time, the ongoing backlog by the Health Department has uncovered three more deaths in South Africa linked to COVID-19.

One of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours, taking our national death toll to 99,712.

Our recovery rate is at 96.7%, which means that over 3,573,000 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccination front, the Health Department reported that more than 32,540,000 jabs had been administered.

