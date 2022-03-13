1,571 new COVID-19 cases reported in latest cycle
In the last 24 hours under review, 1,571 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa.
This increase represents a 5.8% positivity rate.
Most new infections were picked up in Gauteng followed by Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
At the same time, the ongoing backlog by the Health Department has uncovered three more deaths in South Africa linked to COVID-19.
One of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours, taking our national death toll to 99,712.
Our recovery rate is at 96.7%, which means that over 3,573,000 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccination front, the Health Department reported that more than 32,540,000 jabs had been administered.
