Zulu royal family commemorates late AmaZulu King Zwelithini

Nominated King Misuzulu is set to address the one held at his mother’s palace - Kwakhangelamankengane in honour of his parents who both demised last year.

DURBAN - The late AmaZulu King Zwelithini is being commemorated by members of the Zulu royal family on Saturday.

Two prayer services will be held at the Kwakhangelamankengane and Kwakhethomthandayo royal palaces in Nongoma on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday marks a year since the passing of the late King Zwelithini.

Royal relatives have gathered in two different palaces to honour the late King.

The separation also shows that unity has not prevailed in the first AmaZulu family.

Some are gathering at Kwakhethomthandayo while others gather at Kwakhangelamankengane.

The nominated King is set to address those gathering at Kwakhangelamankengane.

While the late King’s five remaining wives gather at Kwakhethomthandayo with their children and relatives.

Various events are to be held to celebrate the monarch.