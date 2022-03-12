SAPS searches for arsonists who set alight a Golden Arrow bus

On Friday morning, suspects set a Golden Arrow bus alight at the Nyanga terminus and assaulted the driver.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still searching for the arsonists who attacked a bus and bus driver on Friday.

The bus company was then forced to operate from within the local police precinct, for safety fears.

While the motive is unknown, eyewitnesses have told authorities the attackers are linked to the taxi industry.

" Nyanga police are investigating a malicious injury to property case, the suspects are yet to be arrested law enforcement agencies were deployed to the area and will monitor the situation. Anyone with any information about this incident can contact crime stop on 086 00 10111" said Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg.