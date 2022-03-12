SAB and Bio2Watt team up to curb carbon emissions

South African Breweries has teamed up with industrial scale biogas waste-to-energy company Bio2Watt to cut back on its carbon emissions.

CAPE TOWN - South African Breweries (SAB) has teamed up with industrial scale biogas waste-to-energy company Bio2Watt to cut back on its carbon emissions.

Renewable energy will be supplied from the Cape Dairy Biogas Plant through a Power Purchase Agreement between the two companies.

The plant is being constructed outside Malmesbury in the Western Cape.

SAB said over 7,000 cows residing on the farm would see the plant make use of slurry manure with a mix of other wastes from the surrounding region to produce renewable electricity.

SAB Procurement Director for Africa, Kyle Day said, “We have made a global commitment to explore renewables to reduce carbon emissions and reach 100% contracted renewable electricity by 2025. We also believe we have a duty to ease the pressure on the national grid. Through this partnership, we are proud to progress on both fronts as we make our way to a cleaner, greener and more self-sustainable future.”

Bio2Watt Managing Director, Sean Thomas, explained how the waste was converted into electricity.

“Very simply, what happens is the organic waste is literally blended in glass tanks, which we call digestors, and an environment is created where specific types of microbes break down the waste and while doing this they produce biogas, which is essentially methane, and that then becomes fuel to run an internal combustion engine, similar to your car engine, that’s tapped into the grid.”