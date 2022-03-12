Ramaphosa eyes Mozambique's gas reserves to address SA’s energy crisis

With South Africa gripped by an energy crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the country plans to bolster its energy security by tapping into neighbouring Mozambique's vast natural gas reserves.

The president made the announcement on Friday at the third bi-national commission between the two countries in Pretoria.

Hosting his Mozambican counterpart, President Filipe Nyusi, Ramaphosa expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

Ramaphosa's announcement comes at a time when Eskom is battling to keep the lights on.

The embattled utility has implemented stage 2 loadshedding this weekend with the rolling blackouts expected to last until Monday morning.