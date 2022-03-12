P_ssy Party welcomes return to night life but warns dangers still exist

The long clubbing hiatus is finally over but this does not mean the dangers of nightlife have changed for women.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa, like most countries around the world, has been on lockdown at various times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eyewitness News caught up with P_ssy Party which prides itself in making sure the night time economy provides safe spaces for everyone.

P_ssy Party was founded by Phatstoki and Rosie Parade in 2016.

"Pssy is both a reference to femininity and a remark on the state of fear that many women and queer people find themselves living in. With Pssy Party we fight back for our right to party without fear".

With people getting into some sort of rhythm and creating a "new normal", more people are going out at night to enjoy good music, dance and remove themselves from the everyday stresses of life.

But in 2022 we still find ourselves having conversations about safety, inappropriate behaviours, and consent within club spaces.

Clubs should not be treated as spaces which women or queers must enter at their own risk. Nor should society frame women who go out to a party or a club as asking to be harassed, raped, or killed.

"The struggle for women’s and queer rights is by no means our struggle to shoulder alone. It's important that everyone comes to the table, and we welcome all people who believe in the right to be free to our dance floors".

Women and queer people experience harassment and violence wherever they go - be it workspaces, malls, classrooms. They are also harassed in clubs that are meant for recreation, and P_ssy Party points out that the fun offered at such places should not come at the expense of comfort and security.

"It isn’t easy to imagine a world where we are all free. Events and movements like ours support our community to dream and to actualise, to test out our ideas of how to be free as a woman or as a queer person. The better we understand what this world could look like, the closer we are to creating that world around us".

Ahead of Pssy Party, they share a video of the "rules" or "shared vision" on their social media platforms that they hope all those entering the space uphold to create a free and safe space for all."We don't think of these so much as rules but as a set of understandings that everyone entering the space agrees to uphold. It is also our promise to our attendees that we are ready to take care of them, and a way of holding all ofus to account".Pssy Party is in the beta testing phase of the new and improved Pssy Party Academy. The Academy is set to open to the public in June 2022 and offers DJ and club culture entrepreneurship training for women and queer people. Pssy Party has also partnered with Spotify’s Equal Collective to expand its reach in its mission to create safer, more fun experiences in club culture for women and queer people.

Episode 3 of P_ssy Party presents an Evening in the Secret Garden at Living Room on 1 April 2022.

