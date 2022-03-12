Over 22 000 cyclists get ready for Sunday's Cape Town Cycle Tour

The grueling race route is 109 kilometers long, with several challenging uphill rides around the Mother City's iconic Table Mountain.

CAPE TOWN - And finally, over 22 000 cyclists are getting ready to hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour.

It's the 44th edition of one of the country's biggest fundraising events.

The grueling race route is 109 kilometers long, with several challenging uphill rides around the Mother City's iconic Table Mountain.

Tour Director Dave Bellairs has wished all riders a safe and happy tour, as they celebrate the resumption of COVID-safe events.

" Thousands of cyclists this morning enjoying the sunny weather before tomorrow's Cycle Tour. The is an incredible vibe in Cape Town you can sense that things are kind of returning to normal we were limited due to COVID to 22500 entries so as you can imagine we are excited because we are heading back where we need to be".