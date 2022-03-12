Ongoing drought leaves EC dams at 15% capacity

The biggest dam supplying the metro, the Kouga Dam, is meant to hold up to 126 megalitres of water but currently only has some 18 megalitres.

CAPE TOWN - The ongoing drought has left dams in the Eastern Cape's city of Gqeberha just 15% full.

Water and sanitation minister, Senzo Mchunu, is still in the city, for his 2-day ministerial work gathering to discuss the crisis.

He's joined by provincial leadership, business sector leaders, and the South African Municipal Workers Union - among others.

Departmental spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the partnership with national and local government aims to urgently speed up their water-saving initiatives.

This includes finishing the long-awaited Nooitgedacht Water Scheme.

" The is a conscious need for all of us to work together for the common good and I think between our provincial office and the metro, I think it's impertinent now in involving particularly in ensuring that the capacity of Nooitgedacht is enhanced that project must be completed".

The scheme was meant to be finished in 2018.

It brings water to the Eastern Cape from the Orange river and should provide another 50 megalitres of water to the city once complete.

Ratau said in the meantime, water-saving is crucial for the area.

" Within this next few months we have been given confirmation that this will definitely will be happening, the needs to be an even more constered effort towards management of demand"