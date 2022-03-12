Mixed reaction greets Raymond Zondo’s appointment as chief justice

There has been mixed reactions from political parties following President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to promote Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been mixed reactions from political parties following President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to promote Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the new chief justice of the Constitutional Court.

Following a lengthy process and public interviews conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) over a month ago, the presidency has officially announced that Zondo would replace retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Cope's Dennis Bloem welcomed the decision, saying Zondo would continue to champion the transformation of the judiciary.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said Zondo would bring continuity and stability to the apex court.

However, a less enthusiastic Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was dismayed that Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Mandisa Maya was not chosen.

The red berets rejected the president’s decision which they described as short-sighted and uninspiring.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa slammed the delay in announcing the new chief justice and the way the JSC interviews unfolded.