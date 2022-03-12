Kulula.com and British Airways suspended for 24hrs

This comes as the Civil Aviation Authority suspended the group's operating certificate, following an investigation into safety concerns.

There's been a reported spate of safety incidents at the operator.

The authority said just in the past month, Comair operations experienced incidents ranging from engine failures, engine malfunction, and landing gear malfunctions - amongst others.

The suspension is in place for 24 hours, while Comair has been ordered to demonstrate its risk and management systems are effective.

Comair issued a notice of the suspension on kulula.com's website and Twitter account on Saturday.

"Comair believes there is no justification for the suspension," the notice read.