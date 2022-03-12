Go

In latest cycle, 28 COVID-19 deaths registered in South Africa

In the latest period under review, 28 people have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths so far to 99,709.

Taxi drivers and commuters got their COVID-19 jabs on 18 August 2021. Picture: @GautengHealth/Twitter.
The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that 1,671 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in the same period, pushing the total number of cases to more than 3,690,000.

The NICD said the increase represented a 7.5% positivity rate.

Our recovery rate is at 96.8%, meaning over 3,572,000 people have recovered from the virus.

On the vaccination front, the Health Department reported that more than 32,517,000 jabs had been administered, so far.

