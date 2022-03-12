Civil organisations outline their expectations for the new Chief Justice

The Presidency announced Justice Raymond Zondo's appointment to the helm of the judiciary earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Civil organisations have outlined their expectations for the new Chief Justice.

With the intention to nominate Judge Mandisa Maya as his deputy.

Zondo has been acting Chief Justice since he took over the reins from Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng last year.

Corruption Watch said Zondo’s vast experience, including within the Constitutional Court, will restore confidence in the Judiciary.

" Raymond Zondo comes with a wealth of experience and knowledge as a manager within the judicial system. While the country may have been ready to see a woman at the helm of such a key institution, the appointment of Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya is a positive move towards the development of existing talent and expertise to allow us to achieve that goal in the near future" said Executive Director, Karam Singh

Zondo will assume his role on 1 April.