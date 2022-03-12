City of Johannesburg prepares to advertise 120 fixed term jobs

The City of Johannesburg says it will start advertising the 120 fixed term positions that were irregularly converted to permanent posts.

This was announced by the city’s Acting Municipal Manager Mesuli Mlandu who briefed residents on the latest regarding a contract conversion saga on Friday.

The City of Johannesburg sent letters to about 130 employees informing them of the reversal of their permanent employment status.

He said the City of Johannesburg would start placing adverts for political posts in various newspapers and online media to allow people to apply, including the 120 former ANC staffers.

Mlandu said the ANC had failed to defend the decision of their former mayoral committee to convert the fixed-term contracts of the political staff into permanent contracts.

This despite affording lawyers for the staff members and the South African Municipal Workers’ Union an opportunity to make representations with regards to returning the contracts to their original form.