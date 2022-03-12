Cape Town and Johannesburg experiencing unscheduled blackouts

In the Mother City, power experts said an Eskom overhead line fault has caused outages in the Southern, Northern, CBD, and Atlantic seaboard suburbs.

CAPE TOWN - Both Cape Town and Johannesburg are experiencing unscheduled blackouts, mostly as a result of Eskom's load shedding.

Mayco member for energy services, Beverley van Reenen said city teams are working with Eskom to urgently resolve the matter.

Over in Johannesburg, City Power said they've recorded outages across Randburg and Hursthill.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said while cable theft and faults have contributed to the outages, it's the rolling blackouts that are worsening the energy crisis.

" Among some of the major courses of these outages include the impact that load shedding has on our equipment. Load shedding, in particular, has an impact of delaying our ability to repair damaged equipment and also to restore power it also causes damage to our electricity infrastructure because by its nature electricity equipment is not meant to be turned on and off as load shedding demands".