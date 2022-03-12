CAA says Comair knew about safety issues that led to planes being grounded

Following numerous reports of safety incidents, including engine failures and landing gear malfunctions, the Civil Aviation Authority embarked on an investigation earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Comair has known about the safety risk that led to their planes being grounded on Saturday, for quite some time now.

That's according to the Civil Aviation Authority, who suspended their operating license for 24 hours.

This will see all Comair flights, including Kulula.com and British Airways, cancelled for the rest of Saturday.

Spokesperson Simon Segwabe said what they found left them deeply concerned about the safety of both passengers and staff.

He said Comair was informed of their findings, concerns, and recommendations earlier this week, but failed to act.

" The inspection took place on Tuesday, on Thursday we had a meeting with the operator to express our concern and the very same evening we sent the letter to say address these issues, and they only came back to us later yesterday afternoon the evidence presented we found inadequate".

If Comair wants to resume flights on Sunday, they'll need to spend the next 24 hours proving to the authority that they've taken measures to improve their safety and risk management.

Just last week, a Kulula flight en route to Cape Town was forced to divert to OR Tambo airport from nearby Lanseria after a technical problem.