While Biden vows no WWIII, MSF warns siege could spell ‘unimaginable tragedy’

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden on Friday vowed that Russia would pay a "severe price" if it used chemical weapons in Ukraine, while also pledging to avoid provoking Moscow into "World War III".

Biden reacted after Russia accused Ukraine and the United States of developing biological and chemical weapons in what Western nations says is a ruse to lay the ground for Moscow's own possible use of them in the conflict.

"I'm not going to speak about the intelligence, but Russia would play a severe price if they used chemicals," Biden said as he announced a raft of new sanctions against Moscow.

At the request of Russia, the UN Security Council is holding an emergency meeting on the alleged manufacture of biological weapons in Ukraine.

Biden also moved on Friday to end normal trade relations with Russia, further racheting up pressure on President Vladimir Putin after the bloody invasion of Ukraine.

The United States, like other Western nations, is sending millions of dollars of weapons such anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, as well as sharing intelligence.

But Biden again underlined that US forces would not fight in Ukraine despite the desperate pleas of many Ukrainians.

"We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine. Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III - something we must strive to prevent," Biden said.

In 2018, Moscow accused the United States of secretly conducting biological weapons experiments in a laboratory in Georgia, another former Soviet republic that, like Ukraine, has ambitions to join NATO and the European Union.

'UNIMAGINABLE TRAGEDY’

The situation in Ukraine's port city Mariupol, encircled and under constant Russian shelling, is "desperate", a top Doctors Without Borders executive said on Friday, calling for immediate action to avoid "unimaginable tragedy".

Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped and under fire in Ukrainian cities following Russia's invasion on 24 February.

The situation is especially dire in Mariupol, where for nearly two weeks, civilians have been desperately trying to flee Russian bombardment in a freezing city left without water or heating, and running out of food.

"It's really quite desperate," said Stephen Cornish, head of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Swiss office and one of those heading the medical charity's Ukraine operation.

"Hundreds of thousands of people ... are for all intents and purposes besieged," he told AFP in an interview.

"Sieges are a medieval practice that have been outlawed by the modern rules of war for good reason."

The regional military administration estimates 1,207 people have been killed in Mariupol alone, with many more bodies likely still under the debris.