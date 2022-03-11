Vaccination important as COVID still poses a risk, panel told

The importance of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations was discussed by a panel of experts during a discussion hosted by Stellenbosch University's School of Business.

CAPE TOWN - Should mandatory COVID-19 vaccination still be considered in the light of the current trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic?

That question was put to a panel of experts during a discussion hosted by Stellenbosch University's School of Business.

Vaccinology professor, Shabir Madhi, explained that the aim was to reduce the magnitude of future coronavirus outbreaks.

‘’We are going to experience future resurgences. There’s going to be another wave, and that’s almost a given, but if we can get this high level of immunity through hybrid immunity, it will assist us in terms of attenuating the magnitude of future resurgences," Professor Madhi said.

Madhi said this becomes important in workplaces and other institutions as a rise in coronavirus cases will cause disruptions.

Chief commercial officer at Discovery Health, Doctor Ronald Whelan, said that vaccinations were important as coronavirus infections still posed a risk.

“We, as business leaders, need to manage towards the future and you can’t make your decisions just based on what’s happening now and we’ve learnt that from COVID and we have gone through these troughs before and it’s

amazing how relaxed and blasé we come through the troughs and then another wave hits and then you’re all hands on deck again," Dr Whelan said.

Recent scientific data shows the most robust protection stems from hybrid immunity, which results from a combination of coronavirus infection and COVID-19 immunisation.