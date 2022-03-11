Transnet looks to beef up security after 73 fuel theft incidents along pipelines

While the crime has been a headache for Transnet for years now, there are fears that it will worsen as the price of fuel increases.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet said that there had been 73 incidents of fuel theft in the past financial year, with serious financial and environmental consequences.

This week, the state-owned company reported that there had been tampering with the Durban to Heidelberg multi-product pipeline, resulting in a massive diesel spillage.

The brazen fuel theft has resulted in spillages that affect communities located near the pipelines with fires and explosions.

Transnet said that it was looking at improving the security around the pipelines.

Transnet pipelines spokesperson Saret Knoetze: "Although we have various security systems in place on the pipeline, we're also reviewing the latest technologies on the market on how we can further enhance the security of the pipelines."

South Africans experienced a shortage of diesel in 2020 after theft and vandalism along Transnet’s 3,800km-long fuel pipeline network.