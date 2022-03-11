Soweto man accused of murdering, dismembering partner fit to stand trial

Flavio Hlabangwane was arrested last year after his then-girlfriend discovered human remains in the freezer at his house in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG – A Soweto man accused of killing and then mutilating his partner is expected back in court next month after being declared fit to stand trial.

Flavio Hlabangwane was arrested last year after his then-girlfriend discovered human remains in the freezer at his house in Soweto.

The 26-year-old underwent mental evaluation following two failed suicide attempts and was found to be mentally sound.

Dressed in black jeans and a striped shirt, Hlabangwane arrived at the Protea Magistrate's Court after he underwent a mental assessment at the Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital.

The court previously granted an application by his lawyer to have his mental state assessed after he reportedly tried to overdose on medication he was taking.

The 26-year-old was found fit to stand trial for the murder of a woman thought to be his relative and lover.

Hlabangwane will remain in police custody until his next court appearance on 20 April.