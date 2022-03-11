Call for govt to add renewable energy to the power grid to reduce load shedding

Eskom said on Friday that it expected five generating units to return to service by Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said on Friday that it expected five generating units to return to service by Monday afternoon.

The utility placed South Africa on load shedding to stage 2 on Friday and would last until Monday.

The week's sudden and escalating power cuts have had an impact on businesses with South African Wind Energy Association's (SAWEA) CEO Niveshen Govender stressing the need for more renewable energy projects to be accelerated.

“In particular [the] industry awaits the option process that will unlock and make land available alongside Eskom’s power stations to private investors willing to construct renewable energy projects.’’

He believed renewable energy projects could combat load shedding.

"The option to generate renewable energy in Mpumalanga can facilitate faster power deployment and help to address load shedding and the country's low levels of energy availability, in general,'' said Govender.