SA's COVID death toll rises to 99,681 as 1,868 new infections recorded

The ongoing audit by the Health Department has confirmed another 25 previously unreported deaths linked to COVID-19.

These fatalities have pushed South Africa's known death toll since the start of the pandemic to 99,681.

The country has also recorded 1,868 new infections, which works out to a positivity rate of 6.5%.

On the vaccine front, over 32 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.