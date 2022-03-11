SA's COVID death toll rises to 99,681 as 1,868 new infections recorded
The ongoing audit by the Health Department has confirmed another 25 previously unreported deaths linked to COVID-19.
These fatalities have pushed South Africa's known death toll since the start of the pandemic to 99,681.
The country has also recorded 1,868 new infections, which works out to a positivity rate of 6.5%.
On the vaccine front, over 32 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
