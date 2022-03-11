Ramaphosa backs Zondo to serve with distinction as SA's new chief justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Raymond Zondo’s appointment on Thursday, in a move that has been welcomed by most political parties but that was slammed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he had confidence that Judge Raymond Zondo would acquit himself with distinction as the country’s new chief justice.

Zondo was appointed deputy chief justice in 2017 after serving in the Constitutional Court for five years. He has also served as judge president of the labour and labour appeals court.

President Ramaphosa has exercised the discretion granted to him by the Constitution to appoint a new chief justice and decided not to simply run with the single recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission that he appoint Supreme Court of Appeal president, Mandisa Maya.

Instead, Ramaphosa has indicated that he will nominate Maya for the vacant post of deputy chief justice.

If she accepts, Maya will be well-placed to take over responsibility for the Constitutional Court and the judiciary in about two-and-a-half years’ time, when Zondo will have to retire.

Zondo has spent the past four years steering the commission of inquiry into state capture. He has held the line against attacks on the judiciary and unbecoming conduct on the part of senior counsel, including former EFF chairperson, Dali Mpofu.