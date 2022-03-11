The Democratic Alliance stands with Ukraine, says party leader Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen, joined by other party officials, gathered outside the gates of Parliament on Friday in solidarity with Ukraine.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says his party will continue putting pressure on the South African government to help end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Steenhuisen, joined by other party officials, gathered outside the gates of Parliament on Friday in solidarity with Ukraine.

Ukraine Ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, joined him to address the media.

Steenhuisen said his party supported Ukraine as the war could have an impact on South Africa as well.

Abravitova added that support from the country and the rest of Africa was vital to end the war.

Parliament is set to debate the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Tuesday, next week.