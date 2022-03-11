Parly struggling to find alternate venues for sittings after fire, MPs told

It has been more than two months since a fire damaged the National Assembly and other buildings at Parliament, which resulted in the state of the nation address being held at an outside venue.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that it was not easy finding alternative venues to host sittings and Parliament was coming under increasing pressure.

The matter came up again during Thursday’s National Assembly programming committee.

Parliament managed to host the recent budget speech in the Good Hope Chamber, but the venue is considered too small and only accommodates a handful of MPs.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that a sitting where all parties would be able to attend would not be possible in the foreseeable future.

She said that Parliament was coming under increasing pressure to find an alternative venue.

"Even if the national state of disaster is lifted, honorable members, we will continue to have a problem because for now, we have to seek alternative venues for our sittings. So I thought I should make that point because we are really coming under pressure to find alternative venues," said Mapisa-Nqakula.

Some of the alternative venues that have been punted, like the Cape Town International Convention Centre, would cost Parliament millions per sitting.

For now, MPs will have to get used to virtual sittings while Parliament tries to find the money to fund its reconstruction.