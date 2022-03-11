'Our govt is suffocating us': Delft residents angry after months without power Nearly seven months are the first residents moved into a R33 million City of Cape Town project in Delft, they are demanding that the City of Cape Town and Eskom connect them to the power grid. Eskom

Eindhoven CAPE TOWN - Over 100 residents of Delft are demanding that the City of Cape Town and Eskom connect them to the power grid. More than 100 homes were constructed in the R33 million City of Cape Town project and residents were handed their keys in August, September and January. However, the homes, which were prioritised for the elderly and the disabled, are still without electricity and Eskom has only just come on site. The power utility had indicated that the Eindhoven project experienced a delay due to insufficient contracting capacity to commence with the work. #Delftelectricity Delft residents are demanding that Eskom and the City of Cape Town connect their electricity. Over 100 residents moved into their new homes in August without electricity. The homes are prioritized for the elderly and the disabled. KP pic.twitter.com/1GtvDQalSa EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2022 #Delftelectricity Residents say theyve marched to the municipality and handed over a memorandum, but it fell on deaf ears. They are now demanding action from Eskom. KP pic.twitter.com/i4Sdn6tLyk EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2022

When they moved into the new homes, owners were excited and happy, but months later they are angry and frustrated.

Resident Francois de Bruin explains: "There's disabled people and there are elderly people with chronic and heart diseases. There are elderly people that are staying alone in their houses. What can happen to thee people?"

Resident Karen Hoffman is a single mother with two children who have brain damage.

With tears in her eyes, she explained how she was up most nights, using candlelight to monitor her children.

"With all that stress it's too much for me, I can't anymore. Eskom can just put our electricity on so that we can survive. We can't survive like this. How can they give the disabled a house without electricity? How must you survive?"

Constance Nama is a pensioner, who said a packet of candles did not even last a week.

"Our government is suffocating us. They are killing us. I wish I could talk to one of them and I'd ask them: have you got a conscience? Have you ever thought of the next person?" Nama said.

Bernadine Maney said that many residents had to use candles for light and gas to cook, while some paid people in other areas at least R50 rand a day to charge their mobile phones.

"We can't make a pot of food now and keep it in the fridge for tomorrow. if we cook now, we have to throw the food away which is a waste," Manye said.

Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said that the issue was being addressed.

"Currently, Eskom is on-site finalising their reticulation plan. They'll be putting in electricity to all those houses," the MEC said.