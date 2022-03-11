Man arrested after human remains found in fridge expected back in court

Flavio Hlabangwane spent a month at the Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital after two failed suicide attempts.

JOHANNESBURG - The Soweto man arrested following the discovery of human remains in his fridge is expected back in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he was sent for mental observation.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the report on whether or not Hlabangwane was fit to stand trial is ready.

Hlabangwane was admitted for mental observation following an attempt to take his own life while in custody.

This was the second time that he had attempted suicide after he stabbed himself several times upon the discovery of the human remains at his rented Protea Glen backroom in November last year.

The 26-year-old was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend at the time made the grim discovery and alerted police.

It is believed that the remains belonged to Hlabangwane’s female relative with whom he was thought to have been in a romantic relationship.

Hlabangwane is expected back in the dock on Friday morning.