Lost profits: Rolling blackouts taking toll on small businesses

CAPE TOWN - The rolling power cuts may have been relaxed on Friday morning, but the damage has been done to small businesses.

This week, Eskom first implemented stage two blackouts, before it was suddenly escalated to stage four due to more breakdowns.

The system recovered on Thursday and overnight the power cuts dropped to stage three, before it was relaxed to stage two at 5am on Friday morning.

From barbers and hairdressers to take-aways and laundromats, small businesses are directly threatened by sudden and often escalating blackouts.

It's lunchtime and a power cut means that The Fish and Chips Basket cannot turn on its fryers.

"Every customer is saying 'this is cold'. People don't like the cold stuff. They're coming for the fish and chips but I don't have the chips, only the fish but it's cold," shop manager Moehidur Rahman said.

He decides to lock up 30 minutes later.

"We've got nothing left inside - no fish, no chips, so what are we going to do?" he explained.

He needs to wait for the power to be restored, but by then lunchtime will be over and his customers have moved on.