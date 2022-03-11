Gauteng Health Dept's late payments causing financial stress - service provider

The service provider, who spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity, said that he had to borrow money as he waited for the Gauteng Health Department to settle its bill of more than R1 million.

JOHANNESBURG - A service provider who supplies bread to the Gauteng Health Department has spoken to Eyewitness News about the extraordinary strain that the company has been under as a result of government's failure to pay on time, placing huge financial burden on its business.

The supplier can't be named because it is worried about being punished for speaking out, but has told Eyewitness News that it had to borrow money while patients and hospitals were complaining about a shortage of bread over the past two weeks.

The Gauteng Health Department said that the problem had been resolved.

"We warned them and we had to take action because no business can go on without money and we stopped the bread on the 16the of last month," the service provider said.

The service provider, who spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity, said that he had to borrow money as he waited for the Gauteng Health Department to settle its bill of more than R1 million.

"They have made payment, not all but a substantial amount. We're hoping to continue. The money has not cleared on our account," the service provider said.

He said that they had now supplied the largest state-run hospital, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, with bread using their own finances and they were still waiting for payment from the Gauteng Health Department to clear in their account.

The service provider said that they supplied bread to about seven hospitals in Gauteng and that there was a well-established trend of government paying late.

The Gauteng Health Department has not answered questions about why it was failing to pay on time but it promised that the problem with the bread suppliers has been dealt with and insisted there was no food shortage at its hospitals.