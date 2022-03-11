Gauteng Health Department 'can't afford' to make COVID-19 staff permanent

The Gauteng Health Department says it will not be able to permanently appoint some staff who have been in temporary COVID-19 posts because it couldn't afford their salaries.

This involves the renewal of posts for some staff who helped during the pandemic.

Eyewitness News has been assessing the extent of the Gauteng Health Department’s financial difficulties after it emerged that the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital was unable to supply bread to patients.

The Gauteng Health Department said it would meet with staff who protested outside the hospital on Thursday, angry over a decision not to renew the temporary staff employed to deal with COVID-19.

The province’s Deputy Director-General for Corporate Services, Basani Baloyi, said, “We have met with all the CEOs to look into the matter, reorganise and explain to us where the need is in terms of [you know] filling those positions.’’

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said if she had the budget, she would have employed eveyone.

She said she was saddened that she had to let go the staff who played a crucial role in helping the province navigate the pandemic.