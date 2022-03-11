Gauteng Health Department admits financial problems by stops short of 'crisis'

This week it emerged how medical interns were not paid their salaries on time, and how state hospitals reported a shortage of bread due to the late payment of service providers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has admitted that it has financial problems but denies that it’s in a crisis.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi planned to visit the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital after staff picketed outside the building on Thursday over a number of issues faced by employees.

The Gauteng Health Department’s CFO Lerato Madyo said that with a R59 billion budget it was battling to pay service providers. Not just because of a shortfall of money, but also due to historic financial problems.

"The biggest challenge that we had on paying service providers on time was impacted by invoices that we have carried through from one financial year to the other."

The department said it had begun speaking to National Treasury when it began experiencing difficulties in paying service providers.

However, based on the high demand for healthcare in the province, it’s not matching the department’s financial needs.