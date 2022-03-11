Gauteng ANC prepares for process of appointing new leaders

The decision was taken at a special provincial executive committee meeting, following advice given by the national working committee.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has converted its regional executive committees (RECs) into regional task teams as it prepares them for the election of new leaders.

The decision was taken at a special provincial executive committee meeting, following advice given by the national working committee (NWC).

The NWC informed the province that all its regions' mandates had expired last year but that internal polls were put on ice to allow for the party to focus on the 2021 local government polls.

Last week, the ANC at national level announced it was disbanding its PECs in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape.

Gauteng is set to elect new provincial leaders in June.

Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe said there were several reasons that led to the decision to convert the regional executive committees into task teams.

He listed complying with the Constitution, clearing any potential conflict over credentials while at conference, possible litigation and the REC’s own rights to casts votes as concerns taken into consideration.

“And make sure that the conference has the right people inside, but also convened by the right people. We just want to be on the right side, both constitutionally and politically."

While Mpumalanga’s much anticipated provincial conference has already been cast a shadow by countless threats of court challenges, Khawe said none had been made in Gauteng.

But he doesn’t rule this out, reflecting on Gauteng’s difficult road to local government elections where complaints around processes continued well beyond the polls in some cases areas like Tshwane experiencing violence.

CAUTIONS AGAINST VYING FOR LEADERSHIP POSITIONS

Khawe told Eyewitness News that ANC members must be given the space to choose leaders they want to take the organisation forward.

The South African Communist Party (SACP), without naming Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile, said his slate represented dangerous and toxic politics.

It also questioned the other slate, which is in favour of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, but said it hadn’t been able to make a full assessment of it yet.

Khawe agreed with the SACP in the province as it called for maximum unity in the governing party ahead of its elective conference.

While he recognised the party’s right to make observations and public remarks about the state of the ANC, he said they had opted not to do so.

Khawe said the organisation communicated a message to its members, asking that they avoid anything that could collapse the ANC and for them to promote democratic practices during this period.