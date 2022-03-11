Soweto man arrested for having body parts in freezer found fit to stand trial

The 26-year-old was arrested last year after human remains were discovered in the freezer at his Soweto home.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Flavio Hlabangwane has been declared fit to stand trial.

The 26-year-old was arrested last year after human remains were discovered in the freezer at his Soweto home.

Hlabangwane appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday morning after undergoing mental evaluation following two suicide attempts.

The prosecution during proceedings presented the court with a report from the Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital where he had been admitted since January.

The report found that Hlabangwane was capable of appreciating the wrongness of his alleged actions and was therefore fit to stand trial.

The matter has been postponed to 20 April for further investigation.