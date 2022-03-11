Final prep under way for Cape Town Cycle Tour

The 44th edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour takes place on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The final preparations for the world's largest timed cycle tour are under way.



This year, 22,500 entrants will be participating. This is up from the 18,000 last year during the peak of COVID-19.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: “We are so proud to host this incredible global cycle mega event. It just shows how Cape Town is really on the global mega-events map. And we wish everyone good luck and safety as they have an enjoyable, wonderful time in the Mother City this weekend.”