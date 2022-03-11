Eskom expecting 5 units back online by Monday as stage 2 power cuts kick in

The power utility has spent the week battling breakdowns at its power stations and burning through emergency reserves.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it was expecting five generating units to return to service at South Africa's power plants by Monday afternoon.

In the meantime, South Africans will have to put up with stage two blackouts until Monday morning.

The utility is asking consumers to use less of its only product, when it is available, and it wants you to switch off all non-essential appliances.

It has spent the week battling breakdowns at its power stations and burning through emergency reserves.

While some generating units have returned to service, others have been taken offline.

The utility has promised to keep South Africans in the loop and has apologised for the rolling power cuts.