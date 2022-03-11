Deputy Minister Makwetla rejects Zondo Inquiry report findings against him

The third report of the commission which was released earlier this month wants Makwetla investigated for breaching the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence and Military Veterans Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla has rejected the state capture commission’s findings against him over alleged potential corruption, saying the inquiry’s officials were prejudiced against him.

The third report of the commission which was released earlier this month wanted Makwetla investigated for breaching the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

It stated that while serving as deputy minister for correctional services, he received security upgrades to his home.

The department was found to have been one of the cash cows of the corrupt Bosasa.

Makwetla again emphasised his innocence, stating that the Zondo commission’s findings were not substantiated by any evidence.

He said the evidence before the commission was not considered at all and key investigation questions regarding him were never answered.

“I am aggrieved that for a whole period of five years, this mandate of the commission could not be served by the commission members. My view is that, if they believe that something untoward happened as a result of Gavin having approached me as a deputy minister, on the matter I am referring to, they should have instituted an inquiry into that.”

Bosasa installed security infrastructure at Makwetla’s home. However, he explained that this was done without his permission and he insisted on paying for the services despite Bosasa’s late CEO Gavin Watson telling him that the work was “pro bono”.

Makwetla also described the commission’s report statement that the upgrades would constitute conflict of interest as malicious.