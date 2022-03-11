Days of our Lives leaving SA's screens to make way for more local TV shows

The decision to remove the show came as the network decided to refresh its prime time viewing schedule and introduce some new local shows.

JOHANNESBURG - Days of our Lives will soon disappear from South African screens as eTV announced a fresh line-up to replace the daily soapie that’s been on the air for nearly 60 years.

The US show won't be aired from 11 April. Previously, the show had been on SABC3 before eTV took it over several years ago.

The removal follows the channel's decision to refresh its prime time viewing schedule and introduce more local shows.

One of these new shows is the risqué new local telenovela The Black Door.

The Black Door has been commissioned for 260 episodes and is centred around a group of characters whose lives are bound together through a secretive brothel, run by a harsh owner who no one dares cross.

The cast includes Zamani Mbatha, Sello Ramalahloane, Velaphi Mnisi, Linda Sebezo and Gabisile Tshabalala, among others.

The local series will air in the 9:30pm time slot from Monday to Friday after _Imbewu _which will begin airing its fifth season on 11 April.

In addition, the network will also be airing the Clive Morris Productions series _Isono _in the 8:30pm time slot on 11 April. _Isono _had previously aired on aired on Paramount Africa's BET on DSTV 129.

Part of the new schedule will also see the Sunday night movie timeslot moved to 9pm, and the 8pm slot will be filled by local drama series.

To make space for the new local shows, eTV has also dropped other American tv shows such as _NCIS _and Chicago.