Creative and caring: Family, friends full of praise as DJ Dimplez laid to rest

DJ Boitumelo Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez, was remembered for his influential contribution to South Africa’s music and pop culture industry.

JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends of the late multi-award-winning hip-hop DJ Boitumelo Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez, remembered him as a generous person, and an astute businessman whose love for his family and music was unconditional.

Mooi died on Sunday at the age of 40 after suffering from a brain haemorrhage.

Mooi, who was the creator of entertainment brand Pop Bottles, was being remembered for his influential contribution to South Africa’s music and pop culture industry.

An emotional Lance Crouch fought back the tears when he spoke of his friend and business associate whom he knew for over a decade.

They hosted more than 75 of the famous Pop Bottles hip-hop events together.

“[Mooi’s] success was not by chance. He was an incredibly creative marketer and understood how to fill venues and put smiles on guests’ faces. He truly cared about the experience and was excellent at creating moments and memories that still get shared regularly today,” Crouch said.

Mooi’s uncle Muzi Mkize said that he expected more surprises from his nephew, who celebrated his 40th birthday in August.

“You did a lot of things [in] the shortest time. You left a void in our hearts and left a legacy in our soul,” Mkize said.

Speaker after speaker spoke of Mooi’s readiness to always lend a helping hand where he created jobs and opportunities for others in his wake.