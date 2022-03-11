City of Johannesburg lashes out at Samwu's threats to make city 'ungovernable'

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition government in the City of Johannesburg has criticised the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) over its threats to render the city ungovernable.



Samwu has vowed to do everything in its power to halt a process where 135 workers needed to reapply for their jobs.



The city has been embroiled in a tug of war with staffers after the council took a decision last month to rescind their permanent appointments instituted by the previous ANC-led administration.



The city maintains these contracts were upgraded illegally.

The city passed a resolution that sought to reserve the conversion of fixed-term contracts into permanent posts for 135 workers in a move seen by some as a political purge.



Samwu said it would take to the streets if the process was not halted.

In a media briefing on Thursday, acting City Manager Mesuli Mlandu slammed the union's approach to the matter.

“I find it very worrying that a union could encourage employees to not engage with their employers. And I must admit, we have always been clear that the matter was about compliance.”

MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services Leah Knott said the affected employees failed to successfully challenge why the city should keep them on its payroll.

“I find it bizarre that they’re threatening a shutdown and I don’t see how that helps any employees or residents. It creates a scenario where nobody wins.”

All affected employees will be paid out, in line with their original fixed-term contracts, which end in April this year.