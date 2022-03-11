Boitumelo ‘DJ Dimplez’ Mooi parents: 'You were greater than we ever imagined'

The parents of popular hip-hop DJ and producer Boitumelo ‘DJ Dimplez’ Mooi have paid tribute to their son at a private funeral held in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The parents of popular hip-hop DJ and producer Boitumelo ‘DJ Dimplez’ Mooi have paid tribute to their son at a private funeral held in Johannesburg.

Close friends and family gathered to lay to rest and remember the 40-year-old who passed away last Sunday after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The service was streamed live for fans to follow proceedings during which speakers lauded the businessman for his commitment to his work, his passion for music and his love for family.

Mooi has been remembered as a game changer and an influential figure in hip-hop culture.

In a tribute read by his sister, Palesa, Mooi's parents said they didn’t fully comprehend his impact until this past week.

“In the past few days, we have been visited by many of your friends and associates and we’ve realised that there was so much more to you, our son you were so much greater than we ever imagined.”

Mooi’s parents thanked their late son for all that he’s done for them and others also describing the day he was born in August 1981 as a day of glee and newfound happiness.

Mooi leaves behind his elderly parents, his sister, his beloved niece and a legion of hip hop fans still reeling from the loss of another legend, Rikhado ‘Riky Rick’ Makhado last month.