A year on: Zulu nation still in limbo over late King Zwelithini’s successor

DURBAN - The Zulu royal family is still battling about who should replace the late King Goodwill Zwelithini with on Saturday exactly a year since the passing of the Zulu king.

The late king's will left the throne to his wife Queen Mantfombi Dlamini of KwaKhangelamaNkengane royal palace however, she nominated her first-born son Misuzulu instead.

This has not been well accepted by some members of the royal household who say they will have to be involved in the process of selecting who leads the family and nation.

But that did not stop the nominated king from ascending to the throne and performing a king's duties with the support of the Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthulezi, some members of the royal family and traditional leaders.

However, there has still not been any recognition of a king.

The passing of the late King Zwelithini left many stunned as they flocked to the kingdom in Nongoma during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to pay their last respects.

At the time, the question of who will take over the throne had already been emerging but the royal family gave no clarity.

But, following the passing of Queen Dlamini-Zulu who had been announced as regent, her first born Prince Misuzulu was stated in the will as king.

But this announcement did not go unopposed as some family members questioned it.

Some even went as far as announcing his brother Prince Simakade Zulu as the heir to the throne.

Buthelezi confirmed that traditionally Misuzulu is the rightful heir to the throne.

As the Zulu nation bow their heads in honour of the late king, the succession battle and divisions within the Zulu first family remain.

