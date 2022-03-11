A year after King Zwelithini's death, the Zulu royal household remains divided

Family factions and legal wrangling have cast one of the most secretive royal families in South Africa into the spotlight.

It has been a year since when, for a moment, the world stood still and caught a glimpse of the enigma that is the Zulu royal kingdom. It is one of the few South African and African monarchies that enjoys the support of the local government and the global community.

On Saturday, the royal house of the Zulu kingdom in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal is expected to observe various events to honour the anniversary of the death of 72-year-old King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who reportedly met his demise from diabetes-related illness, leaving behind six wives and 28 children on 12 March 2021.

At the age of 20, King Goodwill Zwelithini took the throne after the passing of his father, King Cyprian Bhekuzulu, in 1968. But he took refuge from ascension to his throne until a coronation ceremony three years later in 1971. In his absence, Prince Israel Mcwayizeni acted as the regent until his official appointment to the throne.

King Goodwill Zwelithini, in his last will and testament, appointed his third and Great Wife, Queen Mantfombi Shiyiwe Dlamini-Zulu, as regent until a new king announcement by the royal household. Dlamini-Zulu became Great Wife because of her royal blood as the daughter of King Sobhuza of eSwatini and Princess Manoni. Her union to King Goodwill Zwelithini came with the condition that her male children would be first in the line of succession to the throne upon his death.

Dlamini-Zulu only served in the position of regent for a month in March and April 2021, passing away thereafter unexpectedly. Just before that, she appointed Misuzulu Zulu, her eldest son with late King Zwelithini, as the successor of his parents.

But this announcement did not go unopposed by some family members. Some even went as far as announcing his brother – Prince Simakade Zulu as the heir to the throne.

In a court application brought by the late king’s two daughters - princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma - some factions of the family said that his signature on the will was forged.

The Zulu royal house, widely known for being highly guarded and secretive of its traditions and processes, has in the past year shown strain as various activities hinted at contention of King Misuzulu Zulu being named successor to his father.

King-in-waiting Misuzulu’s brothers - Prince Lethukuthula Zulu who died in 2020 aged 50, Prince Shlobosenkosi Zulu (38), Prince Phumuzuzulu Zulu - were favoured by some factions within the royal household to succeed the late king.

Misuzulu’s ascension received legal backing recently, with the High Court in Pietermaritzburg declaring that it legally saw no reason why a coronation ceremony could be held this weekend to officially appoint him as the rightful heir to the throne.

On Tuesday, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and president emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, long-serving advisor and cousin to the late King Zwelithini, said that traditionally it was correct that Misizulu was made king and laid the foundation for a coronation ceremony by releasing a statement wishing the king-in-waiting strength and courage for the expected ceremony.

Buthelezi said a judgment by Deputy Judge President Justice Mjabuliseni Isaac Madondo in the inheritance and ascension court case clarified matters regarding the successor to the Zulu throne. He said that Misizulu was appointed and named in his mother's will, and not his father's. As queen regent, she had the permission to do so, which meant the appointment was valid. He went a step further in his judgment to say that the coronation should go ahead.

He said that the IFP wished "his Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini courage, strength, and wisdom as he begins his reign, knowing that the institution of the monarchy unites the nation, secures stability and protects the inheritance of all the people of the Zulu Kingdom”.

As the Zulu nation bows its head in honour of the late king, the succession battle and divisions within the first family remain.