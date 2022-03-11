Electricity supplied to some Eindhove community members - months after moving in

Over 100 residents of the area in Delft have for months been pleading with the City of Cape Town and Eskom to connect them to the power grid.

CAPE TOWN - Seven months after moving into their new homes, some Eindhoven residents will finally have electricity.

Over 100 residents of the area in Delft have been pleading with the City of Cape Town and Eskom to connect them to the power grid for months.

On Friday, the power utility told Eyewitness News that construction was underway and commissioning was planned for the end of March.

The homes were prioritised for the elderly and the disabled.



As South Africans endure another period of load shedding, for residents of Eindhoven, having no power has been a daily reality, for months.

Eskom said the electrification project would see approximately 221 houses receive electricity in a phased approach between March this year and March 2023.

The power utility said the project experienced a delay due to insufficient contracting capacity, with construction only able to commence in February.

The city's Malusi Booi said Eskom's material was on site said: “That material has been delivered on site and now the reticulation will commence soon.”

Since a resident highlighted their plight on CapeTalk this week, the residents have received three generators from listeners to assist the sick and disabled children in the area.