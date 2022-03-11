Toddler drowns in Midrand residential swimming pool

It's understood the child had been missing for a short while before being found and pulled from the pool by residents on the property.

CAPE TOWN - A two-year old child has drowned in a swimming pool at a house in President Park.



ER24’s Russel Meiring said details surrounding the drowning were unknown but local authorities were on the scene.

“A two-year-old child was declared dead following a fatal drowning at a residence in President Park in Midrand. Unfortunately nothing could be done to save the child and was declared dead by provincial paramedic.”