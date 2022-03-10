WC govt focuses on providing essential services amid load shedding

Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, has expressed his frustration at the ongoing situation.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape local government department has voiced its concern at the ongoing power cuts facing the nation.

Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, has expressed his frustration at the ongoing situation.

Bredell has asked all emergency services to ensure they're prepared by having back up generators ready: “Our focus is to maintain and to keep on providing essential services throughout a power disruption.’’

From a disaster management perspective, he said they had alerted all essential services as well as regional disaster management centres.

He has also called on the public to do their bit to use electricity sparingly during this time.

"We urge members of the public not to panic because Eskom has important checks in place to protect the network but please, help us by reducing your consumption during this period of increased pressure.’’

Eskom on Thursday downgraded from stage 4 load shedding to stage 3 until Friday.