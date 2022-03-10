WC govt condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he wouldn't remain silent in the face of an international crisis.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape provincial government on Wednesday said it considered Russia's aggression a violation of international law and was calling for a lasting ceasefire as well a full withdrawal from Ukraine.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)-run Western Cape is taking a different position from the national government after it abstained from voting to demand Moscow withdraw from Kyiv at recent meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

The provincial government cabinet met on Wednesday where the Russia-Ukraine war dominated the agenda.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he wouldn't remain silent in the face of an international crisis.

Winde said the provincial cabinet adopted a clear position on the conflict by condemning Russia's actions and asked to meet with the Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa to discuss Russia’s invasion.

He said no Russian embassy, consulate official or their staff would be invited to any event or meeting organised by the Western Cape government.

Provincial government officials also won't attend any events or meetings arranged by the Russian embassy or

any of its consulates.