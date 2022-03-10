Uasa: We had no choice but to approach ConCourt over university vaccine mandates

Universities Alliance South Africa (Uasa) gave tertiary institutions around the country until the close of business on Wednesday to reconsider their vaccine mandates or face litigation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Universities Alliance South Africa (Uasa) wants to challenge whether vaccine mandate policies at tertiary institutions take into account the changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since the discovery of the less virulent Omicron variant.

The National Coronavirus Command Council has been mulling over the lifting of the national state of disaster, with contact learning already resuming under a less restrictive adjusted level one lockdown.

The non-profit organisation had given tertiary institutions around the country until the close of business on Wednesday to reconsider their vaccine mandates or face litigation.

The alliance said that it had battled to get the audience of tertiary institutions to share the latest data around COVID-19 and vaccines, which would render the policies unjustifiable – it said that it had been left with little choice but to launch a class action case at the Constitutional Court.

Uasa’s lawyer, Stephen May, said that as it stood, tertiary institutions across the country could be categorised into three groups based on their approach to managing or implementing vaccine mandates.

"We can broadly catergorise universities' vaccine mandate policies into three camps – one where there is a hard policy in place, one where it is being planned and will me implemented soon, and one where we don’t have one yet."

May said that while institutions such as the University of Pretoria had adopted a persuasion rather than a coercion approach and had yet to introduce vaccine policies, this presented a problem.

"It still goes too far because it contemplates that at some point that they might or perhaps will impose vaccine mandates," May said.

With most vaccine mandates signed off by universities at the end of last year, May said that there simply was not adequate consideration of the impact of the Omicron variant, which was discovered around the same period.

"Only now can we collate that data and present it in such a way that a compelling case emerges from that data that the vaccine mandates are simply no longer necessary and in fact are unjustifiable," May said.

Armed with scientific reports supporting their argument, Uasa said that it had sought to avoid an adversarial approach by engaging the more than 26 tertiary institutions but after being denied an audience, it had been left no choice but to approach the apex court on an urgent basis.