Transnet concerned about spike in fuel theft as petrol, diesel prices soar

On Wednesday, there was a pressure drop in the multi-product pipeline between Durban and Heidelberg leading security to discover that a block valve chamber had been tampered with, resulting in a massive diesel spillage.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet on Thursday said it was concerned about an increase in fuel theft from its pipelines as the prices of petrol and diesel increased rapidly in the country.

While there are security measures in place, Transnet has told Eyewitness News it was working on introducing better systems to counter the crime.

As economists predict that South Africans could be paying as much as R40 per litre for petrol by the end of this year after the price exceeded the R20 mark, criminals have also been working overtime to find other means of accessing the resource.

Transnet pipelines spokesperson Saret Knoetze said: “We are concerned with the high price of fuel. It’s a very valuable commodity, so we are extremely concerned. We have put our tactical teams and all our patrolling and security teams on high alert, and we are constantly adjusting all our plans.”

She said they were also not leaving anything to chance as they worked on improving security.

“Although we have various security systems in place, we're also reviewing the latest technologies on the market on how we can further enhance the security of the pipelines.”

Transnet pipelines handles about 16 billion litres of liquid fuel and 450 million cubic metres of gases annually.