Study: 55% of participants bought alcohol illegally during lockdown

Data published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found heavy episodic drinkers consumed more alcohol than usual, despite alcohol sales bans.

JOHANNESBURG - A lockdown alcohol use study has found that 55% of participants bought liquor illegally.

The University of Cape Town and Medical Research Council collaborated on the study.

The small Facebook study had 798 participants and tracked alcohol consumption trends between July and November 2020.

Respondents said they consumed more alcohol during the lockdown because they felt stressed, needed to relax or felt bored.

"The research found the odds of being classified as a heavy episodic drinker increased for people younger than 65, males, people who drink more frequently than monthly, people who bought alcohol illegally during the alcohol sales restrictions, and those who reported that reducing drinking was more difficult during the restrictions," UCT said.

UWC lecturer and study co-author, Marieke Theron, said alcohol sales bans did not stop them.

“Fifty-five percent of people were buying alcohol illegally and when we asked them if this was for the first time, 84% of them said yes. So, that means these people weren’t doing it normally but now with the alcohol sale restrictions, suddenly they started buying it illegally.”

Nearly half the cohort comprised heavy episodic drinkers