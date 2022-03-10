EFF Student Command claims DUT's COVID vaccine mandate inhibiting their studies

The Durban University of Technology has implemented three vaccination choices for its students and staff members, and although some students have adhered to the policies, some want them reviewed.

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command at the Durban University of Technology has accused the institution’s vaccination policies of affecting their right to study comfortably.

DUT implemented three vaccination choices for its students and staff members, and although some students have adhered to the policies, some want them reviewed.

The institution said that in order for students to access their premises, they must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, if they did not wish to be vaccinated, they should use online services or present PCR test results showing that they had tested negative.

Some DUT students are still not willing to adhere to the three vaccination choices given by the university and allege that this forced them to take the jab.

The institution defended itself, saying in a statement last month that the choices were made to accommodate all.

But students said that the university had to review the policies and allow unvaccinated students to access campuses without having to present COVID-19 test results, citing financial issues.



Early this week, students boycotted online classes, citing that online learning was not conducive for students living in rural areas.

Attempts to get a comment from the institution on whether it would amend its policies were unsuccessful.